Ellen DeGeneres will return to host the 18th season of her talk show despite it being under an internal investigation over allegations that staff were subjected to a "toxic work environment".

Producers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been accused of bullying by several former employees, as well as sexual misconduct claims being placed against two of the show's top executives

Whilst DeGeneres was not accused of any wrongdoing in the allegations, she sent a letter of apology to her staff last week over their experiences.

Speculation had been rife that the 62-year-old host could be replaced on the programme due to the scandal but now a production source has told TODAY that "no one is stepping in or taking over".

It has also been confirmed that an internal probe by Warner Media is currently taking place and involves a third-party firm.

Series staff - comprised of 150 people - returned remotely to work after the summer hiatus on Monday due to the Covid-19 pandemic, show spokesperson Melissa Little Padgitt confirmed.

A spokesperson for DeGeneres insists The Ellen DeGeneres Show - which is produced by Telepictures - is scheduled to return on September 9 and spin-off programme Ellen's Game of Games will begin shooting in the studio on August 24.

The investigation was set up after one current employee and 10 former staff members spoke to Buzzfeed to claim they had to work in a culture of racism, fear and intimidation while working for the show, and blamed senior management for the unacceptable conditions.

Following the allegations, DeGeneres' memo to staff read: "On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness - no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show."