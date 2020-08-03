Ben Affleck has reportedly been asked not to attend the premiere of No Time to Die.

The upcoming James Bond film stars Ben's girlfriend Ana de Armas, but movie bosses fear that their presence on the red carpet could overshadow Daniel Craig and the film's release in November.

Ben Affleck's relationship with Bond star Ana de Armas could be an unwelcome distraction, source says. Photo / Getty Images

A source in Los Angeles told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "This film premiere has been a long time coming and franchise bosses want the spotlight to be on the stars of the film.

"It would be a disaster if it was all about Ben's mushy PDAs with Ana overshadowing the event. A circus sideshow is strictly off the menu and the head honchos want to keep it all on-brand."

No Time to Die will be Craig's fifth and final outing as the fictional MI6 agent.

The eagerly-awaited movie - which had its release date pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic - sees Ana play a CIA agent assisting Bond.

Meanwhile, a source claimed earlier this year that Ana enjoys spending time with Ben's kids.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas photographed in April. Photo / Getty Images

The 32-year-old actress has relished the opportunity to get to know Ben's three children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 - as their romance has gathered pace.

A source said: "Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family."

Ben, 47, and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are determined to make their co-parenting arrangement work for the benefit of their children.

And the current dynamic is one that works well for everyone involved - including Ana, who met Ben on the set of Deep Water in 2019.

The insider explained: "He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting. They make it work. Everyone is in a good place."