Naya Rivera's fans have held a vigil at Lake Piru.

The Glee star tragically died in a drowning accident at the California lake last month at the age of 33, and now her fans have gathered at the site to remember the late actress.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Thank you @chanelinblack & @NAYAarmy for organizing the #NayasFanMemorial it was beautiful. Great to see masks and encouraging social distancing too ... #ripnaya #nayarivera (sic)"

Loads of photographs and drawings of Naya were left there as a memorial as well as a large Pride flag, which had the words "Thank you Naya R.I.P." adorned on it.

Naya was laid to rest on July 24, and was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood.

Naya - who was out boating with her 4-year-old son Josey when she is thought to have got into trouble in the water - was lost for a number of days, before divers found her body.

After it was confirmed she had died, her fans held a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to celebrate her life.

Naya Rivera Fan Vigil Programing. This is the only fan vigil organized by @NAYAarmy & I. If you are attending please read carefully, we want to keep everyone well & safe! Masks required. #nayariviera #nayasfanvigil #naya pic.twitter.com/ktFvN6KDYh — 🦋 (@chanelinblack) July 21, 2020

The Naya Rivera Army account on Twitter posted at the time: "It's a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this.

"Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn't mean you can't be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go!"

Naya had rented a boat for a day on the lake with her son. It is believed that she got into difficulties while swimming and managed to get Josey back on the boat but was unable to save herself.

Josey was found asleep in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up.