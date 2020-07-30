Taylor Swift has been forced to change the logo for her new album after accusations she "stole" it from a businesswoman.

"Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern," a Swift representative said in a statement provided to ABC.

The statement added that "no merchandise" with the similar logos had yet been manufactured or sent out.

"In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

Advertisement

The controversy over the similar logos arose when Amira Rasool, owner of The Folklore, a fashion showroom specialising in designs from Africa accused Swift of "stealing" her design on social media.

"Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name 'Folklore,' but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?" Rasool tweeted.

"Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company's logo. I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners."

Rasool took to social media again after Swift agreed to change her merchandise design.

Amira, I admire the work you’re doing and I’m happy to make a contribution to your company and to support the Black in Fashion Council (launching on 8/3) with a donation 💗@thefolklore @amirarasool @bifcglobal #blackinfashioncouncil — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 30, 2020

"I commend Taylor's team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore's brand," Rasool wrote on Twitter.

"I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team was on the same page."