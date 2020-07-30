A children's garden party descended into chaos as three children's entertainers dressed as Paw Patrol characters were battered, racially abused and held hostage.

The nightmare only ended when UK police arrived, in three riot vans.

The entertainers were booked to perform at the 4-year-old's garden party but, once they arrived, the venue turned out to be a caravan park.

Ebony Gooding, 28, has spoken about how she and her group were confronted by a mob of primary school children who kicked and punched them.

She recalled how her cousin, Rosie Trumpet, had her Chase outfit head beaten off while a boy shouted racist insults at her.

Meanwhile, another five children reportedly grabbed Gooding and pulled down her Skye head so she couldn't see while they pushed her around.

The children's entertainers were attacked. Photo / Supplied

"We kept doing crying gestures to get them to calm down," Gooding told The Sun.

"No one was controlling them and they were just being allowed to attack us."

The entertainers managed to flee to their car but the parents shut the gates and shouted "you are not getting out of here".

The parents then reportedly demanded their deposit back for the booking.

Another person at the venue told them: "I would just do what he wants – he's a complete lunatic", referring to the father of the birthday boy.

The entertainers called police and eight officers rushed to the scene in a village outside London.

"There were so many police. There were three riot vans and three police cars," Gooding told the Sun.

Ebony and her sister Tamara were both terrified. Photo / Supplied

"It just seemed like there was police everywhere.

"It was surreal and felt so over the top for a 4-year-old's birthday party but I can understand why they did not want to take any chances," she added.

"We just couldn't believe how quickly things got out of control. Those children were beyond wild. They were terrifying.

"The racial abuse would have been disgusting from adults but from children it was just unbelievable.

"Then having our heads punched off and being trapped and threatened – it's the worst birthday party I have ever been to."

A police spokesperson confirmed an investigation into the incident has been launched.