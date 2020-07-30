Kim Kardashian is reportedly feeling trapped by Kanye West after the pair had a tearful reunion in Wyoming following shocking divorce claims.

The 43-year-old rapper claimed last week in an explosive Twitter rant he has been trying to divorce his wife Kim for two years, which led the reality star to issue a statement about Kanye's mental health, before flying to Wyoming to talk things through with him.

However, after their reunion they were reportedly unable to reach a solution, creating issues for the future of their marriage.

"This is a very sad time for her," a source told People.

Advertisement

"She's really upset ... Kim feels trapped. She loves Kanye and she thinks of him as the love of her life. But she doesn't know what to do."

Multiple sources have claimed the pair's marriage has been under strain before the incidents of the past couple weeks and it is now close to "breaking point".

With Kim returning to Los Angeles alone on Tuesday from her meeting with Kanye, the source concluded: "Kim was thinking that they need to be apart.

"She knows that it's not healthy for her to be around him now, and it's honestly not healthy for the kids. He needs to get his stuff together before he can be any sort of partner or father."

Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West. Photo / AP

However, another source has claimed that Kim is determined to make their marriage work.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "There is a desire to make it work. She wouldn't have flown to Wyoming if she wasn't invested."

Whilst a second source added: "In no uncertain terms, Kanye told Kim he is planning on staying in Wyoming. Who knows for how long. Kim believes any path forward is tenuous at best.

"They are just on completely different trajectories with Kanye even refusing to acknowledge that he needs to seek help. Kim is tired and extremely sad about the entire situation."

Advertisement

Prior to his online outbursts, Kanye had broken down in tears at a presidential campaign rally, where he explained he had "almost killed" his daughter North, because the pair had considered getting an abortion.

A source shared recently of Kim: "She is broken and absolutely devastated. She's in a bad place, barely sleeping, hardly eating and shutting off her closest friends. She's living in constant fear over what he's going to say or do next."

Kanye has since issued a public apology to his 39-year-old spouse.

He tweeted: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.

"To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)"

- additional reporting Bang! Showbiz