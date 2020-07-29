Kim Kardashian burst into tears during a tense reunion with Kanye West.

On Monday, Kim flew to Wyoming to visit Kanye for the first time since his disastrous political rally in South Carolina a week ago.

The pair were photographed in their car as they visited a local Wendy's restaurant. Both Kim and Kanye appeared more interested in their phones than each other.

Kim also appeared to be in tears as she sat in the passenger seat.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Kim is in Wyoming to try and convince Kanye to seek medical help for bipolar disorder with the belief he is currently in the middle of an episode, but Kanye is refusing.

Kanye's shocking claims about Kim

During his first presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye claimed that he and Kim considered not having their first child, North West.

"She said she was pregnant, and for one month, and two months, and three months, we talked about her not having this child," he said during the rally. "She had the pills in her hand."

At one stage during his presidential rally, Kanye burst into tears and yelled: "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" Photo / AP

At one stage, Kanye burst into tears and yelled: "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

After the rally, Kanye flew to his ranch in Wyoming where he let rip with a series of shocking tweets aimed at Kim and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner.

He accused both women of trying to "lock me up", tweeting: "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

Kanye also tweeted that he had been "trying to get divorced" since Kim met up with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform and referred to Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un".

Kanye's claim about Meek Mill

During his Twitter outburst, Kanye made reference to a meeting Kim had with rapper Meek Mill in 2018.

Advertisement

The rapper said his wife was "out of line" for meeting with Meek and claimed he had wanted to divorce her ever since.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'," he tweeted.

During his first presidential rally in South Carolina, Kanye claimed that he and Kim considered not having their first child, North West. Photo / AP

Kanye added: "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line. I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ. But y'all ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

The photo of Kim and Mill's 2018 "secret meeting" was posted on Twitter last week.

The photo shows Kim, 39, and the rapper, 33 – real name Rihmeek Williams – sitting alongside philanthropist Clara Wu at the Waldorf Astoria hotel restaurant.

Kim's statement

After the series of shocking tweets, Kim released a statement in which she defended her husband and made mention of his bipolar disorder.

Advertisement

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

Kim Kardashian previously said she would "do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation" when it came to her husband Kanye having a bipolar episode. Photo / File AP

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she went on.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

Kanye's apology

On the weekend Kanye publicly apologised to Kim on Twitter, writing: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim released a statement in which she defended Kanye and made mention of his bipolar disorder. Photo / File AP

He also went to a local hospital in Wyoming on the weekend but left after just 10 minuets, reportedly due to the number of people in the waiting room.

Advertisement

An ambulance later visited him at his ranch but left when medical staff determined he was not in danger.

Bipolar disorder

Kanye has previously confirmed in interviews that he has bipolar disorder.

In 2018, the cover of his Ye album featured the line: "I hate being bipolar. It's awesome."

He later said in an interview: "I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, Kim Kardashian spoke about her husband's struggles and said he wasn't on medication.

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," she said at the time.

Advertisement

Kanye went to a local hospital in Wyoming on the weekend but left after just 10 minuets, reportedly due to the number of people in the waiting room. Photo / File AP

"Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

Kim said in the same interview: "I think some of the hurtful things that I read online: 'What is she doing? She's not stopping him …' Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with?

"That's my husband," she said. "I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

In an interview with David Letterman, Kanye once explained what it was like to go through an "episode".

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything," he said.

"Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things," he continued. "You pretty much don't trust anyone."

Advertisement

Where to get help:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

Or if you need to talk to someone else:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202