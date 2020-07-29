Stars Kerry Washington, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan have expressed excitement after being nominated for the upcoming 72nd Emmy Awards.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the nominations were announced yesterday in a virtual show hosted by Leslie Jones.

Lynn Shelton earns posthumous nomination

Director Lynn Shelton died earlier in 202o from an unknown blood disorder. Photo / Supplied

The parents of the late Lynn Shelton, along with her friend and frequent collaborator Mark Duplass, paid homage to the director, who received a posthumous nomination for outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special for Little Fires Everywhere.

"That Lynn is honoured by the Television Academy is not only a tribute to her accomplishments as a director but her style of directing," Shelton's parents Wendy Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton said in a statement.

"Always in control but kind-hearted; making the final decisions but always soliciting input from her colleagues - colleagues, yes, that is how she regarded everyone on the set, from grips and gaffers and set and costume designers to the director of photography and the actors.

"This is an honour for the ultimate collaborationist who knew that she would produce her best if she teased the best out of her teammates."

Mark Duplass is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. Image / Screenshot

Close friend and collaborator Mark Duplass, who has been nominated for an Emmy for his role in The Morning Show, says in an interview about Shelton "We need to continue the legacy for people like Lynn. She's important for so many reasons. She was helpful and supportive to her peers. She always raised people up and helped them get to where they wanted to be. She was a nice person. She was able to be successful while also being kind. She was also a woman who didn't direct her first feature film until she was over the age of 40. That sends a message that wherever you are in your career, you can have this."

Shelton died in May from an unidentified blood disorder.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington, who earned Emmy nominations across four categories as a producer for the Netflix movie American Son, live ABC specials of All in the Family and Good Times and as producer and star of Hulu limited series Little Fires Everywhere, said "the fragility of our lives invites us to be more grateful" and that she was "whooping and hollering" alongside her children while using Clorox spray to sanitise groceries.

She lamented being unable to gather with her co-producers, including Reese Witherspoon and Norman Lear.

Watch the trailer for Little Fires Everywhere here:





Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Schitt's Creek.

Catherine O'Hara, 66, who was nominated for her role in Schitt's Creek, spoke about having such a great part at her age. She said stories for actors of her age "usually involve death, disease and divorce".

"It did strike me while doing Schitt's Creek that there are very few fictional characters of my age that get to have so many new adventures. My character got to have so many great, new, ridiculous fun experiences. The best of all was getting a second chance to get to know her kids, and to actually be a mother."

Watch the trailer for Schitt's Creek final season here:





Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series.

Don Cheadle is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Black Monday. He said in response "Given that it's been announced on a Tuesday, I hereby regretfully decline my nomination for Black Monday. I am a dayist. Been one for many years. My principles are my bedrock and sacrosanct."

Watch the trailer for Black Monday here:





Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan, who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Rachel Brosnahan, was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

"I'm grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!"

Watch the trailer for season three of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel here:





Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for Dead To Me.

Christina Applegate responded to her nomination via tweet.

I’m so proud of my wonderful friends @lindacardellini and @thelizfeldman and the entire cast and crew of @deadtome These are strange times. Sad times. But it’s nice to have some good news. Much love — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 28, 2020

Watch the trailer for Dead to Me here:

Tituss Burgess

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper and Tituss Burgess. Burgess has been nominated for an Emmy Award. Photo / Supplied

Tituss Burgess released a statement responding to his nomination.

.Thank you @TelevisionAcad for my #Emmys2020 nomination. I’m over the moon. Thank you @netflix family and most of all to my @KimmySchmidt family! — Tituss Burgess (@Instatituss) July 28, 2020

"This one strikes differently. It's been a rough year for all of us. This honour is about more than acknowledgement. It's about motivation to be my most authentic self so I can create authentic work. This news has lifted me in ways I did not anticipate! Much love and gratitude to the Academy and my Kimmy family."

Watch the trailer for The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmitt here:





Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy in a scene from Schitt's Creek. Image / Supplied

Eugene Levy, was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Schitt's Creek, a series he co-created with his son, Daniel Levy.

"It's been a great partnership. To think, seven years ago, we were working on this germ of an idea that he had and trying to get this show landed somewhere, it's mind-boggling to think that six years later, here we are."

Such a nod of recognition for the work of every talented soul who worked on our show! https://t.co/cx1VGUdmQR — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) July 28, 2020

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in Black-ish.

Anthony Anderson, was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Black-ish.

"This year means a little bit more, because of the social consciousness of our show coupled with what's going on in our world with systemic racism and police brutality among black and brown people within our community."

