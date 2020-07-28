Kim Kardashian West is "devastated" by Kanye West's recent claims.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star - who recently flew to Wyoming for an emotional showdown with her rapper husband - is reportedly "broken" following Kanye's recent Twitter outbursts.
A source told Closer magazine: "She is broken and absolutely devastated. She's in a bad place, barely sleeping, hardly eating and shutting off her closest friends. She's living in constant fear over what he's going to say or do next."
The pair's reunion comes after he claimed on social media last week that he has been trying to divorce Kim after she allegedly met Meek Mill at a hotel. He also likened Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and explained he had "almost killed" his daughter North, now 7, because the pair had considered getting an abortion.
Kanye - who also has Saint, 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 14 months, with Kim - said sorry to his wife over the weekend, admitting he regretted "going public with something that was a private matter".
Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."
Kim, 39, had previously described Kanye as a "brilliant but complicated person", and spoke about his bi-polar disorder publicly for the first time.
She wrote: "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.
"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."