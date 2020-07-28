Australian radio host Craig "Huggy" Huggins announced that his mother has died from Covid-19 in an emotional on-air statement on Tuesday which ended with a plea for compliance with lockdown measures.

Huggins, who has been with Melbourne station Gold 104.3 for 29 years, shared the personal news with his audience as a warning to help stop the spread and keep each other safe, urging listeners to "do the right thing".

He said he was finishing early after receiving the call that his elderly mother had died in a nursing home on Tuesday.

"Through Gold 104.3 I've always felt that you and I have had that sort of relationship where we can tell each other anything," said Huggins, who presents the radio show weekdays from 9am-12pm.

This morning, while on-air at GOLD104.3, Craig Huggins was delivered the news that his mother Joyce had passed away with COVID-19.

Huggy’s message to all Melburnians is to wear a mask, social distance and do the right thing.

So I want to tell you that I'm finishing early today. In fact I'm going home right now.

"Sadly I've just received a call to let me know that my elderly mum Joyce has passed away at a nursing home with Covid-19.

"There's no need to ring me, I know your thoughts are with me and my family.

"But I just want to ask you to be careful. Wear your mask, social distance and do the right thing. Many people don't know anyone that's had the virus, but now you do — Huggy's mum. Stay safe and I'll be back in a new few days."

On Monday, Huggins had told listeners that his mother's condition had deteriorated.

Today, he said he wanted to keep being open and honest.

"You and I have known each other a long time,'' he said.

"I've been here since the very beginning of GOLD 104.3. You've shared the highs and lows, my two beautiful children being born, my wife having a cancer in her lip removed, my debilitating back injury.

"I've spoken about moving house. Becoming a godfather, my dad passing away five years ago and my kids doing year 12," he said before sharing the news.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described the situation in Victorian aged care facilities as "very complex", with Premier Dan Andrews later revealing that management of aged-care homes was a matter for the Morrison Government.

There are now 769 active cases linked to nursing homes in the state, with the majority of the rising death toll now affecting seniors living in aged care.