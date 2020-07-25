US television host Regis Philbin has died aged 88.

He died of natural causes a month shy of his 89th birthday, his family told People magazine.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humour, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss," the family told People.

Philbin began his television career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford.

In 2001, the show became Live! with Regis and Kelly, co-starring Kelly Ripa before he left in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Philbin was the original host of the widely popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? from 1999 to 2002 and hosted the first season of America's Got Talent.

Throughout his career, Philbin had various health issues. He underwent an angioplasty in 1993, followed by triple bypass surgery in March 2007.

Philbin, who was married twice, is survived by daughters J.J. Philbin, Joanna Philbin, and Amy Philbin.