Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home has been burgled.

The 'Ellen Show' host and her model wife had their home in Montecito, California, raided by robbers on July 4, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has confirmed.

They said in a statement: "The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim's celebrity status. High-value jewellery and watches were stolen. The Sheriff's Office will be conducting an extensive and ongoing investigation. [And we are in contact with other agencies] to determine if this is related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."

An emotional Ellen DeGeneres has posted a video message to her fans on Instagram.

Meanwhile, during the coronavirus pandemic, Ellen has been filming her famous television show at her home, but back in 2019, she admitted she was "torn" about when she should end the programme, which she has fronted since 2003.

She said: "He just feels like this is a really important time to be on television too, to put out kindness and a voice that you don't get to hear and see a lot. I love doing the show and I also love doing other things ... I don't know what I'm doing ... I love documentaries."

"I haven't done that yet...there's a movie I'm trying to make that was a very successful book that we're working on right now. She wants to write it and we need to get her to write it."

Portia had previously admitted she thinks her wife should quit her talk show to explore her "creativity" elsewhere.

She said: "I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity. There are other things she could tackle. I don't see the end of her show as her career ending."