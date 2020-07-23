Kris Jenner has broken her silence amid the drama surrounding her son-in-law Kanye West - which saw him brand her "Kris Jong-Un".

Her response, however, was to ignore the offensive claims and instead share a video of pastries.

The 64-year-old took to Instagram last night to post a short clip of beignets that she had received.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, Kris posted a short clip on Instagram Stories to show off a delivery she had received of donuts.

The pastries had been sent to her from Beignet Box, a bakery in Los Angeles, which is close to where she lives in Calabasas.

The Kardashian / Jenner matriarch has been notably quiet on social media since her son-in-law Kanye West made shocking claims about the family on Twitter.

On Wednesday the rapper unleashed on his family in a series of nonsensical tweets, a mere 24 hours after causing concern among fans for his mental health with a similar outburst.

Kanye West, left, and his wife Kim Kardashian West in 2018. Photo / AP

Among a slew of claims, he seemingly revealed he has tried to file for divorce from Kim Kardashian West, while reiterating that she and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner have tried to "lock him up".

After the incident, Kim is said to be "meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce" a source told US Weekly.

It's thought she could seek the help of her lawyer friend Laura Wasser, who represented her in her divorce from Kris Humphries in 2013.

Photo / Twitter@kanyewest

Another source added that the couple have had their "up and downs" but Kim has "wanted to make it work" for the pair's four children.

Overnight, Kim has broken her silence, asking for the public's "compassion" as the rapper deals with a "painful" bipolar battle.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

Photo / Twitter@kanyewest

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian West noted she felt compelled to speak "today" because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

Kanye West makes his emotional presidential campaign appearance. Photo / AP

The rapper is currently holed up in a bunker on his $22 million ranch in Wyoming.

Another close source has claimed to the Sun that he is hiding from his family as he doesn't trust them.

"Kanye's surrounded himself with a small group of people he trusts, and he doesn't trust Kim or her family," the source claimed.

"He changed his Twitter and social media passwords last week to lock everyone out.

Kanye West announced he will run for president in 2020. Video / CNN

"He's very paranoid and is convinced that he needs 'protection' from Kim and Kris - even though they're only trying to help him."

In Kanye's earlier tweets, he mentioned rappers Meek Mill and Drake, who have been at the centre of unsubstantiated Kim Kardashian cheating rumours over the years, and made wild claims about Michael Jackson's death, as well as branding his mother-in-law a "white supremacist".

The tweets have since been removed from his page.

This week, Kanye tweeted, then deleted, a number of claims that his family "tried to lock him up" following a rambling presidential campaign rally in South Carolina in which he cried while saying that he and Kim had once contemplated aborting their 7-year-old daughter North West.

West, who announced earlier this month that he was running for president, deleted almost all of the tweets — leaving up the one promoting his upcoming album, DONDA, tweeting "Ima focus on the music now".

Among the many posts, the rapper and father-of-four, 43, claimed Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West "put out a statement without my approval", writing "white supremacy" and claiming in a further tweet that he has been "trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek (Mill) at the (Waldorf) for 'prison reform'".

The illiterate updates were similar to his outburst yesterday, in which he addressed his wife and mother-in-law directly, writing: "Kris and Kim, call me now" before posting a screenshot of a text message to Jenner, in which he accused her of "avoiding" his calls.

In separate tweets, Kanye also compared his life to the movie Get Out - a movie about an African-American man who is brought to his white girlfriend's family home and uncovers a series of disturbing details about them - and called out Jenner for her handling of his wife's sex tape and Playboy shoot.

In a tweet unrelated to his wife and family, he wrote "NBC locked up Bill Cosby", seemingly in support of the convicted sex offender.

Earlier this week, Kanye broke down in tears and became unintelligible during the first event of his presidential campaign, before embarking on a bizarre rant.

The rapper grew emotional during a monologue on the issue of abortion, revealing that he and his wife Kim considered not having their first child, North West.

