Megan Fox knew before she'd even met Machine Gun Kelly that "some wild s**t" was going to happen once their paths crossed.

Fox is now dating the rapper after splitting from her husband of seven years, Brian Austin Green.

Speaking on the Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast, Fox said she could sense something was going to happen between the two of them when she was told they'd both been cast in the movie Midnight In The Switchgrass.

"I could feel that some wild s**t was going to happen to me from that meeting (about the film where she found out Kelly had been cast), but I wasn't yet sure what," Fox said.

"I just felt it like, deep in my solar plexus, that something was going to come from that, so then, we met on set."

Fox went on to say that as soon as she met Machine Gun Kelly, she knew "he was what I call a twin flame".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spotted together 💖 pic.twitter.com/6oT9uBnqW1 — EST FOR LIFE (@ESTFORLIFE1) June 16, 2020

"Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has like ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she said. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

On the second day of filming, Fox invited Machine Gun Kelly to her trailer so she could read his astrology charts.

"I went deep right away," she said. "I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Fox's interview comes after Brian Austin Green confirmed speculation about his split with the actress in a surprisingly candid episode of his podcast Context in May.

He revealed that the couple had first drifted last year when Fox was out of the country to shoot a film. When she returned after five-and-a-half weeks – "the longest that she's been gone" – there was a distance between them.

"I gave her a couple weeks, I figured she's been out of the country, she's jet-lagged, she's been shooting nights, I have to give her some time to recoup a little bit and get back into life, and so I did," he said.

But nothing changed, and Austin Green said Fox eventually told him she'd preferred her time alone and liked herself "better during that experience".

Green said he was "shocked" and "upset about it," but "wasn't upset at her".

"It wasn't a choice she made," he said. "That's the way she honestly felt.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change because there's the unknown aspect … There's that pit in my stomach," Green said.

"I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds. … She's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

The pair began dating in 2004 and married in 2010. Fox filed for divorce in 2015, but they later reconciled before the birth of their third child in 2016.

Brian Austin Green is now rumoured to be dating Courtney Stodden.