Katy Perry's baby daughter is due any day now – but a pop star's work is never done.

The singer, expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, showed off some of the merchandise available for her other new arrival, her new album Smile, out next month.

"Never too pregnant for a crop and never too good for a mask," Perry captioned the pics, showing off her baby bump in a Smile crop top – and protecting against Covid-19 in a Smile mask.

Katy Perry's pandemic merch. Photo / Katy Perry - Instagram

Perry's exact due date is not public knowledge but is expected within the next few weeks, so it's unclear what's likely to arrive first – her baby or her album.

The very pregnant Perry was also pictured soaking up some sun in Malibu this month.

Perry recently addressed reports that she'd asked Friends star Jennifer Aniston to be the godmother of her child. Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O this week, she insisted it was all just a rumour.

"She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, 'Wow, this is a wild rumour'. I mean, God knows with her, she's had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumour. But no, we have no idea where it came from," she told the hosts.

The baby will be the first for Perry and Bloom, who were engaged last year but have had to postpone their planned wedding because of coronavirus restrictions.

The Lord Of The Rings actor, 43, is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, with ex-wife, Aussie model Miranda Kerr.