Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes spent last night in hospital after being rushed to the emergency room by his wife Jane.

The Cold Chisel frontman shared a photograph from Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital. He is dressed in a white gown with a needle in his arm but he is smiling.

"I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me," Barnes wrote.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a "stomach bug".

News.com.au has reached out to the musician's management.

I spent last night in ER at St Vincent Hospital and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me. This song (see next post) is for them and my best friend @jane13barnes who dashed me there and stayed by my side. We’ll all get by with a little help from our friends pic.twitter.com/nsR5JD0sqj — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 21, 2020

On social media, Barnes dedicated the Beatles classic, With a little help from our friends, to doctors and nurses and to his wife, who he said "dashed me there and stayed by my side".

"We'll all get by with a little help from our friends," Barnes wrote.

Following the post, fans flocked to Twitter to share their well-wishes for the star.

Television personality Angela Bishop wrote: "Get well soon Jimmy and sending lots of hugs to Jane too."

"Get better soon!! We're all cheering you back to good health," another said.

"Get Well Soon !! I am thinking of you. You are still the working Class Man and I hope to hear your voice lighting up the air ways soon. Your fighting spirit will pull you through. Hang in there. All the best to Jane and family," one more fan wrote.

The 64-year-old appeared in good health in recent videos he shared on social media, including one posted just days ago with fellow rock legend Diesel.

We’re here with Brother-in-law Diesel so thought we’d do this great old song to start up the weekend. Buddy Holly was a genius who died too young, I think this is one of his best. pic.twitter.com/xlNC6WwfbG — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) July 17, 2020

Barnes has been delighting thousands of fans through isolation with a nightly performance featuring Jane on guitar and special guest appearances from their extended clan including children Mahalia, David, Jackie and EJ, brother-in-law Diesel and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo.

Two days after Barnes declared the family were staying "at home ... for the next few months" because there was a positive Covid-19 case in the area, Jane shared pictures of a smiling Barnes making dinner with the kids.

"A relaxing Sunday before a harrowing week ahead," she wrote. "Please stay safe, stay well, be positive, Be KIND. Support each other and these tough times will be easier."