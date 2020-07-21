Kanye West has posted a series of bizarre posts on Twitter after coming under fire for his controversial comments about daughter North West.

The rapper claimed Kim Kardashian almost decided to have an abortion when she became pregnant with the couple's first child.

Sources said Kardashian was considering divorcing him if he didn't drop is presidential campaign bid following his comments about his eldest child, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

West has today posted several tweets with strange claims, and fans are concerned for the rapper's wellbeing.

Advertisement

"Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up with a doctor (sic)," he posted.

"Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday (sic)," he latter added.

Part of the rapper's strange series of tweets. Photo / Kanye West - Twitter

Earlier West had claimed that Jordan Peele's horror movie about a black man escaping the peril of his white girlfriend's family was based on his life.

"Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me."

West also added fuel to the fire that Kardashian is concerned about his recent behaviour and is trying to get professional help for him. He refers to Kardashian as North's "mom" and not his wife.

The people who are treating Kanye’s mental health like a joke disgust me. He’s not okay. He needs help. I’m praying he gets the help he needs. It’s really sad. — B-Wyld🇧🇦🦁 (@BrennenDub) July 21, 2020

Lord have mercy!



Pray Kanye gets the help that he needs. Very soon.



Everybody please take mental health seriously. https://t.co/vxlLXQilEn — BLACK IS KING JAMES✨ (@iamjimkelly) July 21, 2020

"I put my life on my God that North's mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that's on God ... I'm at the ranch ... come and get me," he shared.

He also has pleaded for Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mother, to call him immediately. West added a screenshot of a message to Kris: "This is Ye you ready to talk now, or are you still avoiding my calls."

He added Jenner tried to lock him up.

Advertisement

West children will never do playboy west pic.twitter.com/HkhaDSFGxD — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Everybody knows the movie get out is about me — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian 'furious'

During the rapper's first campaign rally, West made the shocking admission that he and Kardashian West considered getting an abortion after she found out she was pregnant with her first child, daughter North, in 2013.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," a source told People magazine.

"She is furious that he shared something so private."

The source added that Kardashian West's main concern is how her husband's revelations about their private life may affect their four children (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1).

"She loves her kids tremendously and wants to protect them," they said.

The rapper grew emotional during a monologue on the issue of abortion, revealing that he and Kardashian West considered not having their first child, North West.

Advertisement

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389