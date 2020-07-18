Justin Bieber has been granted a motion to subpoena Twitter for more details about the identities of the women who accused him of sexual assault, according to People.

LA judge Terry Green granted the motion submitted by his lawyers on Thursday, NBC 4 reported.

It's reported that Bieber's lawyer Evan Spiegel told Green they think the same person is behind the two Twitter accounts that made the claims last month.

But it could take months for Twitter to give them the requested information.

Spiegel didn't respond to People's request for comment.

Bieber, 26, has strongly denied the accusations and filed a $20 million lawsuit against the two accusers.

In the filing, his lawyers say the claims are "factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals' own admissions."

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

One of the women, identified as Danielle, claims Bieber assaulted her at the Four Seasons hotel in Texas in March 2014.

But according to Bieber's suit, he merely dined at the hotel's restaurant that night and did not stay there.

The star was photographed the same night with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, leaving a SXSW performance for a rental property where they were staying with friends.

The other woman, Kadi, claims Bieber invited her to his New York City hotel suite after the 2015 Met Gala and assaulted her around 2.30 am.

Bieber's filing claims he was "at the Met Gala after-party with dozens of witnesses" at that time.

Bieber previously wrote on Twitter that claims of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously.

"However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action," he went on.

