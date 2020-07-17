Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed just how hard she's been working on the set of the third film.

The actress, 39, who plays Claire in the films, shared photos on Twitter of her massive bruises from the intense stunt work for the upcoming action-adventure film, according to Fox News.

"Raise your hands if you're happy to be doing stunts again!!" she wrote.

She was the lead character, alongside Chris Pratt, in the hugely popular Jurassic World in 2016.

And it was Pratt who got her to share the photos, writing: "Show them the pictures of the bruises!!! (She got some crazy sick bruises from doing stunt work) Show them!!!"

It came after Howard shared a photo of herself with Pratt, 41, on set in the UK.

"These past couple of weeks my abs have been sore from laughing so much – it's good to be back at work with this funny guy," she wrote.

Jurassic World: Dominion started shooting again at Pinewood studios just out of London on July 6.

According to Deadline, two weeks of pre-production would take place and everyone would be tested for Covid-19 before going on set and during production.

It's been reported that Universal is spending $5 million on new safety protocols.

When the pandemic hit in March, the latest Jurassic World film was four weeks into a 20-week shoot.

The third and final film in the relaunched franchise is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

It also stars Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong alongside Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern from the original Jurassic Park.

It is set for release on June 11, 2021.