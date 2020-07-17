After Kanye West took his first official steps towards running for US president, Caitlyn Jenner has come out to say she's keen to be his vice president.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Jenner is seen walking to her car in California when she is asked by a passerby if she is going to vote for the rapper.

"I texted him and said 'can I be your VP?'", Jenner answered.

"Oh that's a genius idea," the man replied sarcastically.

"Yes I know, what a combination," Jenner said back in the same tone.

"Are you going to do it? You should do it?", the man urged.

"We'll see," she said before they both started laughing.

West has qualified to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

But confusion remains over whether he's actually running.

A representative for West filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 filing on Wednesday afternoon (US time).

Kanye West has taken his first steps to run for US President. Photo / AP

The filing came a day after New York Magazine's "Intelligencer" quoted West adviser Steve Kramer saying "he's out" and noting that the staff he had hired were disappointed.

However, TMZ reported that the West campaign had filed a "Statement of Organisation" on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission, stating that a Kanye 2020 committee would serve as principal campaign committee for a West candidacy.

West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it's unclear if he is willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

Days later, he told Forbes magazine that he was "taking the red hat off" — a reference to Trump's trademark red "Make America Great Again" cap.

West once praised President Donald Trump and said the two share "dragon energy".

- additional reporting AP