Kylie Jenner has been slammed on social media for giving her daughter Stormi, 2 a Louis Vuitton handbag worth US$1180 ($1800).

Jenner, 22, shared a photo of the toddler sitting by a pool alongside her new designer accessory, according to the Daily Mail.

The bag is described as a "perfect miniature version of Louis Vuitton's iconic Speedy bag" and features Louis Vuitton's famous logo.

The photo was captioned "coolest baby to ever do ittt".

But plenty of people took issue with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for spending so much on a designer bag for a child.

"The cost of her handbag could feed the hungry children in LA. Just saying!" one pointed out.

"I don't know how you people could just live that life in this day and age," another wrote.

"That bag could've been a month of meals for someone out there."

The mini multicoloured Speedy bags are only available to purchase pre-owned and are highly sought after.

It's not Stormi's first designer bag, with Kim Kardashian previously bringing one home for her from Japan.

Kylie posted a video at the time of the little girl picking up the bag and slinging it over her shoulder.

"Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi. And omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can't," she wrote.

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018 to Kylie and Travis Scott, and the mother-daughter duo have been inseparable ever since.