The concert was set to be one of the biggest international tours to hit NZ shores this year, and now it is no longer going ahead.

Promoters say the Australasian leg of the Hella Mega Tour, headlined by Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer, has been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The statement from Live Nation also cited "continuing restrictions on mass gatherings", however this is not currently a restriction in New Zealand under Covid-19 alert level 1.

A statement from the bands said the groups are "beyond bummed" to announce the tour dates are cancelled. The rock bands were scheduled to play two stadium shows in Aotearoa, the first at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 20, and the second at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on November 22.

Advertisement

The three US acts were to be supported at the New Zealand gigs by Kiwi band The Beths.

"We kept trying to put this piece of the puzzle together, but unfortunately it's just not possible due to the uncertainty of the government Covid-19 travel restrictions, mass gatherings and most importantly for the safety of our fans, crew and staff.

"We love you all and we'll be back rocking with you at some point. Until then, stay safe."

Ticketholders are entitled to a full refund.

An update on Hella Mega Australia and New Zealand pic.twitter.com/e4WHVVbUiC — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) July 14, 2020

Green Day announced the co-headlining tour on the back of their 13th studio album, Father Of All.

The five-time Grammy-award-winning band have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide.

The band were set to play shows in Australia in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Earlier in the year, the band cancelled their original Europe, North America and Asia tour legs due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Back in February, Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer teased their tour plans in a series of tweets by posting both the New Zealand and Australian flags.

Advertisement

Green Day last played here at Auckland's Spark Arena in 2017.