Kelly Preston, the actress married to John Travolta has died after a private battle with breast cancer, aged 57.

The actress, who went to school in Adelaide, had been battling breast cancer for two years, with a family representative confirming news of her passing to People today.

"On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer," a statement to the publication said.

"Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.

"She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

Preston is survived by her husband John Travolta and their children Ella, 20, and 9-year-old son Benjamin.

The couple's son Jett died at age 16 in January 2009.