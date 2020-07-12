Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has visited Lake Piru, the scene of her disappearance.

Dorsey, star of Blood Father, visited the Californian lake on Saturday for some reflection time. Rivera was presumed dead after she went missing on the afternoon of Wednesday July 8, when their 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat.

TMZ reports that Rivera's mother also went to the lake, as well as her father George and her brother.

Robots are being used to search for Rivera's body.

Advertisement

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies have been sending out remotely operated vehicle's (ROV) to find the body after they spotted a dark shape in the water. Whilst the object ended up being a tree branch, they are also using side-scan sonar, dogs and divers to try and locate the body.

It comes after divers revealed they are having to use "touch" to search underwater, due to poor visibility in the water.

Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey visited Lake Piru where she disappeared. Photo / Getty Images

Volunteer diver Max O'Brien said: "The visibility is about 1 to 2 feet ... There's a lot of tree branches and overgrowth from when the lake was lower, so we're digging through, breaking through sticks and searching a heavy brush bottom. Under the water, it's a lot by feel. Again, there's a lot of shrubbery and sticks that we have to break through as we're going through, so it's kind of a Braille search."

Ventura County Sheriff Sergeant Kevin Donoghue previously admitted there is "no way to really say" what happened, and said her body "may never come back up".

He explained: "If the body is entangled on something beneath the water, it may never come back up.

"There's no way to really say. We're putting our best foot forward to try and locate her, we're using all the assets that are available to us including technology like sonar ... We're relying on their expertise to help us in that endeavour. We're going to do everything that we can to find her."