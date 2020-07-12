Tahj Mowry has "never stopped loving" Naya Rivera.

The "Baby Daddy" star posted a heartbreaking message to his ex-girlfriend, who is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday afternoon when her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, where he admitted he had always "wished" for the day they could be together again.

He wrote: "My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. ⁣We grew up together. We became adults together.

"We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each other's hearts and then mended them back together ... more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been."

Tahj - whose siblings are "Sister, Sister" stars Tia and Tamera Mowry - still has "faith" Naya will be found safe and well.

⁣In a lengthy Instagram post, he added: "I still have faith. I still have hope. Let's please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. ⁣Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I'm believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you've always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I've wanted to say that I didn't get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will."

The search for Naya Rivera's body continues in Lake Piru, in California.

The Glee star went missing on Wednesday. Her 4-year-old son was found safe and well, alone on the boat.

