Tahj Mowry has "never stopped loving" Naya Rivera.
The "Baby Daddy" star posted a heartbreaking message to his ex-girlfriend, who is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday afternoon when her 4-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California, where he admitted he had always "wished" for the day they could be together again.
He wrote: "My sweet Naya - to say that I am devastated would be an understatement. This is a nightmare. Everyday gets harder. However, I am holding onto hope that you will be found. We grew up together. We became adults together.
Read More
- Naya Rivera feared dead: Video shows Glee star boarding boat with son - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera feared dead: 911 call reporting Glee star missing released - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera: Footage shows underwater hunt for Glee star's body, mum makes emotional visit to lake - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera: Jet skier spotted on lake near missing Glee star - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera's son's chilling words to police after Glee star went missing - NZ Herald
- Naya Rivera drowning: Search continues after 'shapes' seen underwater - NZ Herald
"We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each other's hearts and then mended them back together ... more than once. I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been."
Tahj - whose siblings are "Sister, Sister" stars Tia and Tamera Mowry - still has "faith" Naya will be found safe and well.
In a lengthy Instagram post, he added: "I still have faith. I still have hope. Let's please all pray that she is found and brought home safely. Naya, I miss you deeply. I wish I got the chance to tell you that once more but I'm believing I will get that chance. I know deep down you've always known how I felt. I look forward to the day where I can see your beautiful face once more and tell you everything I've wanted to say that I didn't get the chance to say. I love you forever. I always have and I always will."
The search for Naya Rivera's body continues in Lake Piru, in California.
The Glee star went missing on Wednesday. Her 4-year-old son was found safe and well, alone on the boat.