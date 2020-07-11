Teams are using sonar and robotic devices in what could be a long search for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who authorities believe drowned in a Southern California lake.

"We don't know if she's going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now," Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said at a news conference Friday, two days after Rivera's 4-year-old son was found asleep and alone on a boat the two had rented a few hours earlier.

Search teams on Lake Piru are towing sonar devices across the surface that scan the bottom for shapes that might be a body, then employing small remote-controlled devices to explore the underwater spaces that show promise.

Two such shapes were found Friday, but neither led to Rivera, Buschow said.

A patrol boat with a search and rescue dog heads out on Lake Piru Reservoir, Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Ventura, California. Photo / AP

Divers are also still searching the murky waters, but fewer are being used than in the hours immediately after the 33-year-old was reported missing.

"We're putting as many assets as we can out there," Buschow said. "We appreciate everybody's concern out there about locating her, and providing some closure for her family."