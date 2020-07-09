Many women will probably agree the last thing you want is to be photographed while pregnant.

American actress and comedian Amy Schumer was not in the mood for pleasantries when she woke to a pack of paparazzi outside her home the day after she announced she was expecting in late 2018.

The 39-year-old has fronted her own three-part docuseries Expecting Amy where she reveals the sneaky trick she played on photographers to avoid being followed.

"The day after her pregnancy we had a lot of paparazzi outside waiting," Schumer husband Chris Fischer says in the docuseries.

Advertisement

So Schumer assistant Molly, who is the younger sister of Fischer, fooled the paps into thinking she was the A-lister by dressing in a hoodie.

Amy Schumer's assistant Molly dressed up as the star so she could avoid paparazzi. Photo / HBO Max

"She (Molly) took Tatiana (Schumer dog) and put on a hood," Fischer says.

"We were like, 'Molly, you have to look sh*ttier, and sh*ttier, and sh*ttier', until she was literally a homeless guy wearing a Hello Dolly sweatshirt," Schumer added.

Fischer then said he parked out the front and waited for Molly to emerge so Schumer could leave without being confronted.

Amy Schumer reveals the sneaky trick she played on photographers to avoid being followed. Photo / HBO Max

"She (Schumer) had to go somewhere and she didn't want them to follow her, so Molly ran after the car and got in and we drove off," Fischer says. "And they followed them for like hours," Schumer added.

"We were going to go to an abortion clinic," Fischer laughed.

The series, made by Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé director and editor Alexander Hammer, follows Schumer as she embarks on her stand-up comedy tour Growing, all while battling a tumultuous pregnancy.

Viewers follow Schumer as she performs 60 shows in 42 cities, with rare behind the scenes moments of her home life with Fischer and her pregnancy scares.

Advertisement

Schumer first child, Gene, was born in May last year.

At first the pair announced his full name was Gene Attell Fischer, before being forced to change it when they realised it sounded like "genital".