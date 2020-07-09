Javicia Leslie has been announced as Ruby Rose's replacement on Batwoman.

The 33-year-old German-born actress, most known for her work on the TV series God Friended Me, will step in to play the superhero for the second season after Rose quit in May.

"I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Leslie said in a statement.

Rose, 34, has also congratulated Leslie via her own Instagram page, saying she was "so glad" Batwoman will be played by an "amazing black woman", adding Leslie was "walking into an amazing cast and crew".

The character will now be known as Ryan Wilder, according to Warner Bros, which produces the series.

Fans were shocked to hear Rose was quitting her role as Kate Kane on the series – which streams on Binge – after only one season, with rumours circling her time on set was "miserable".

The Australian actress took to Instagram in May to announce she would not be returning to Batwoman, which was her first time playing a titular character.

Two weeks later after reports emerged Rose didn't like the long hours that came with being a main star, she posted a cryptic comment on Instagram hinting there was more to the story.

Javicia Leslie is the newest Batwoman. Photo / Supplied

"It wasn't an easy decision, but those who know, know …" Rose wrote in late May.

"I didn't want to not acknowledge everyone involved and how big this was for TV and for our community. I have stayed silent because that's my choice for now but know I adore you all. I'm sure next season will be amazing also. Xxx *hangs up cowl and cape."

She sustained a serious back injury on set earlier in the year – although reportedly, that's not why she left. An unnamed source told TV Line that leaving was not entirely her choice.

"It was a break-up. She wasn't happy working on the show, and did that make her fun to work with? No. So everyone decided it would be in the best interests of the show, and for all concerned, if they parted ways. It just wasn't a good fit," the source said.

A spokesman for the CW said in a statement: "Warner Bros Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best. The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we – along with the show's talented creative team – look forward to sharing its new direction."

The show marked Rose's first starring role. Previously, she had side stints on shows such as Orange Is the New Black.