Victoria Beckham has ruled out a Spice Girls return.

The Spice Girls are reportedly planning a concert tour next year to celebrate their 25th anniversary but fashion designer Beckham, 46, has decided not to join her bandmates Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

A source told the Daily Star Online: "Victoria will always be a Spice Girl and loves the girls very much but due to other commitments would not be able to go on tour with them."

Mel C, 46, previously revealed she is hoping for a worldwide tour next year and all of the Spice Girls are keen for Beckham to join them.

Advertisement

She said: "We talk all the time, we talk about what we'd like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would. Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now. But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the US, in South America, in Southeast Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to.

"We talk about [Victoria joining the tour] all the time. We're always going, 'Oh, one day, maybe she will one day'.

"[I will do] everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together. We were kind of hoping she'd end up coming on the last one. Of course, we respect Victoria's decision, and her feeling towards it. Although she wasn't with us on the stage, she was very much involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable with all of the direction, with the creative and everything, because it's her baby as much as the rest of us."