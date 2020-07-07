Tom Hanks has "no respect" for people who don't wear face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forrest Gump star and his wife Rita Wilson battled the deadly virus earlier this year and he has made an urgent plea to others to wear face masks and social distance, as per government guidelines, to stop the disease spread.

Speaking about those who don't wear face masks, he said: "I don't get it, I simply do not get it, it is literally the least you can do.

"If anybody wants to build up an argument about doing the least they can do, I wouldn't trust them with a driver's licence. I mean, when you drive a car, you've got to obey speed limits, you've got to use your turn signals [indicators], you've got to avoid hitting pedestrians.

"If you can't do those three things, you shouldn't be driving a car. If you can't wear a mask and wash your hands and social distance, I've got no respect for you, man. I don't buy your argument."

Hanks previously insisted he and Wilson were doing "fine" and said they were "model recoverers from Covid-19".

He said: "Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the Covid-19 experience, we are fine. We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from Covid-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."