Bad Moon Rising
In 1979, K.T. Smith offered to buy a drink for anyone willing to moon the next train that passed the Mugs Away Saloon in Laguna Niguel, California. Since then, the second Saturday
In 1979, K.T. Smith offered to buy a drink for anyone willing to moon the next train that passed the Mugs Away Saloon in Laguna Niguel, California. Since then, the second Saturday in July has become "Moon Amtrak Day", when hundreds of drinkers bare their bottoms at the 25 trains that pass through town. The trains are reportedly booked solid for months in advance.
The Couch Slugs
The Dancing French Liberals of 1848
Dick Duck and the Dorks
Ed's Redeeming Qualities
Ethyl Meatplow
Hell Camino
Individual Fruit Pie
Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers
Lawnsmell
Mussolini Headkick
Rash of Stabbings
Techno-Squid Eats Parliament
"Will Hulsey was the undisputed king of the animal attack pulp cover. You name it, he'd paint it attacking you in a pool of stagnant water," tweets the Pulp Librarian.
1. A student turned in a paper that was singed around the edges. His claim was he and his girl were getting romantic and a candle lit his drapes on fire and I guess he pretty much burned his whole side of the house down. Verified the story with news that night.
2. I had a guy who worked for me call in late because his pet python ate the dog next door. He was forced to kill the snake to retrieve the remains of the dog. Then he had to bury his snake.
5. Couch potato (English)
4. Couch pig (Norwegian)
3. Armchair fungus (Flemish)
2. Sofa turd (Chilean Spanish)
1. One who squats in the parlour (German)
(Via @AdamCSharp)