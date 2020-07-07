Bad Moon Rising

In 1979, K.T. Smith offered to buy a drink for anyone willing to moon the next train that passed the Mugs Away Saloon in Laguna Niguel, California. Since then, the second Saturday in July has become "Moon Amtrak Day", when hundreds of drinkers bare their bottoms at the 25 trains that pass through town. The trains are reportedly booked solid for months in advance.

Weirdest Band Names

The Couch Slugs

The Dancing French Liberals of 1848

Dick Duck and the Dorks

Ed's Redeeming Qualities

Ethyl Meatplow

Hell Camino

Individual Fruit Pie

Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers

Lawnsmell

Mussolini Headkick

Rash of Stabbings

Techno-Squid Eats Parliament

Pulp Fiction

"Will Hulsey was the undisputed king of the animal attack pulp cover. You name it, he'd paint it attacking you in a pool of stagnant water," tweets the Pulp Librarian.

Best excuses for lateness

1. A student turned in a paper that was singed around the edges. His claim was he and his girl were getting romantic and a candle lit his drapes on fire and I guess he pretty much burned his whole side of the house down. Verified the story with news that night.

2. I had a guy who worked for me call in late because his pet python ate the dog next door. He was forced to kill the snake to retrieve the remains of the dog. Then he had to bury his snake.

Names for people who stay home watching TV

5. Couch potato (English)

4. Couch pig (Norwegian)

3. Armchair fungus (Flemish)

2. Sofa turd (Chilean Spanish)

1. One who squats in the parlour (German)

