An Aussie comedian's TikTok video is causing controversy after he successfully duped a cast member of the beloved 90s family TV show 7th Heaven to giving Australia's most notorious serial killer a shout out.

Aussie comedian and podcaster Tom Armstrong has left viewers laughing and cringing over the prank after her got actress Beverley Mitchell to share a nice video message towards the serial killer Ivan Milat.

In the video, the actress – who played Lucy Camden in the hit show – can be heard thanking Milat for picking up backpackers.

"You belong in 7th Heaven … we need more people like you in the world," she says earnestly.

Milat's victims, clockwise from top left: Caroline Clark, Joanne Walters, Deborah Everist, Anja Habschied and Gabor Neugebauer, James Gibson and Simone Schmidl. Photo / Supplied

"Hey Ivan! Not many people pick up hitchhikers anymore, but you really helped out the backpacker gang and you belong in 7th Heaven. So thank you, we need more people in the world like you Ivan…Milat, I hope I'm saying that right."

"Sending you lots of love and thank you again for being such a big fan and for just being awesome and being you."

The actress delivered her heartwarming message, genuinely unaware that Ivan Milat is a household name in Australia, jailed for committing a spate of backpacker murders in New South Wales between 1989 and 1993.

The video copped mixed reviews online, with some not sure whether to laugh or cringe.

"This is the funniest and arguably most disturbing TikTok I've seen," tweeted one social media user.

"Omg you need to keep doing these," laughed another.