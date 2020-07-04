Khloe Kardashian has revealed she is 'confused' by the rumours that she is engaged to her ex.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been romantically linked to her former partner - who she has been quarantining with during lockdown so they can both be with their daughter True - but she insists they are not engaged once again and dubbed people crazy for thinking so.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Wait ... what? lol. I just came online and I'm even confused lol ... Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real ... wtf lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going [crazy]."

It comes after a source claimed Khloe and Tristan are said to be "giving their relationship another try".

Advertisement

A source said at the time: "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday recently with a party which Tristan attended, and an insider told the publication the pair "acted like [they] were back together" at the bash.

What's more, Tristan publicly thanked Khloe for helping him to "learn and grow" as he wished her a happy birthday via Instagram.

He shared a picture of himself, Khloe and True, and he added the caption: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)"

This came after it was claimed that Khloe and Tristan have grown "closer" throughout the coronavirus lockdown after quarantining together, so they can share childcare duties with their little one.

An insider said: "They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer. They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland.



They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him."