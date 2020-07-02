Tom Hanks, one of the first Hollywood celebrities to become infected with Covid-19, while filming in Australia, has released a stern message to people refusing to wear masks across the US.

Hanks, who along wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in March, has completely recovered and is urging people in the US to wear masks to stop the rampant spread of the virus.

"There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Greyhound, according to People magazine.

He says he is concerned about the number of people who aren't "doing their part".

Across the US, there are reports of people refusing to wear masks in public, despite local health directives.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you," he added. "Don't be a p****, get on with it, do your part. It's very basic. If you're driving a car, you don't go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it's common sense."

Hanks also told the audience that he and his wife are both "fine".

"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say. We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't," he said.

"I guess we were model recoverers from Covid-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."