Justin Bieber says a picture of him out on the town on the night of an alleged sexual assault proves he is innocent.

Last week a fan claimed on social media that Bieber raped her in 2015, but Bieber says the photograph showing him with friends in New York proves the assault didn't happen.

Bieber says he was at the Met Gala then went to Rihanna's afterparty before the picture was taken.

Justin Bieber and friends after the 2015 Met Gala. Photo / Twitter

READ MORE:

• Justin Bieber suing women for $20 million over sexual assault claims

• Hailey jets off to Italy days after Justin Bieber denies sexual assault claims

• Justin Bieber hits back at sexual assault accusations: 'There is no truth to this'

• Justin Bieber accused of sexual assault by two women

Advertisement

"This photo is crucial to Justin's alibi because it shows that he stayed out after the Met Gala and was not in a hotel at the time of the alleged attack," a source told The Sun.

"He will be able to call up the friends to back up his version of events and hopefully help put this horrible saga to rest.

"Justin is used to being targeted by trolls and made the subject of crazy claims, but sickening stuff like this is on a whole other level."

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Last week, Bieber announced he's suing the two Instagram users who accused him of sexual assault.

The 26-year-old singer recently spoke out to deny the allegations made on social media by two women known only as Danielle and Kadi, after they each accused him of sexually assaulting them during separate incidents in 2014 and 2015.

After denying the accusations, as well as providing proof he was elsewhere at the time of the first allegation, he has now pursued legal action to sue both the social media users - whom he believes may be the same person - for defamation.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Yummy hitmaker - who is married to Hailey Bieber - has "indisputable documentary evidence" to prove their sexual assault claims are nothing but "outrageous, fabricated lies".

Danielle had originally claimed she was sexually assaulted in a Four Seasons Hotel room in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2014, after a music event, but Bieber claims he can prove that while he was in the city on the date of the alleged incident, he didn't stay at the Four Seasons Hotel or have a room there.

Advertisement

Bieber believes Danielle fabricated her allegations based on public reports that he ate at the Four Seasons Restaurant on March 10, 2014.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In Kadi's original accusation, she alleged Justin assaulted her at the Langham Hotel in New York City at around 2.30am on May 5, 2015, but the Love Yourself singer also insists this is factually impossible.

Bieber claims he was in New York City in May 2015 for the Met Gala, but attended a private after-party where he stayed until 4am, and says there is photographic evidence and several witnesses to back him up.

The singer is suing for a total of $20 million in damages, with each allegation seeking $10m.

The lawsuit comes after Bieber vowed to seek legal action when he took to social media to deny the allegations.

He wrote at the time: "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.