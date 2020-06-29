New Zealand comedian Tom Sainsbury has posted a hilarious impersonation of National Party MP Paula Bennett.

It comes after Bennett announced this morning that she is quitting politics.

The comedian is known for his entertaining impressions of her and published a timely impression of her following this morning's announcement.

Sainsbury's impressions earned him a mention in Bennett's press conference.

Advertisement

She said she thought comedian Tom Sainsbury was a genius and his impressions of her and brought her to a wider audience.

Tom Sainsbury impersonating Paula Bennett. Photo / Tom Sainsbury

In the segment posted to his Facebook page, Sainsbury pretends to be Bennett announcing her retirement.

Sainsbury stops himself repeatedly from criticising the National Party or the new leadership team.

"I'm going to keep it civil," Sainsbury jokes.

Paula Bennett and Tom Sainsbury dancing to I Will Survive. Photo / Tom Sainsbury

"Obviously I'm going to see out the rest of the term, and then it's sayonara Nikki [Kaye], sayonara Todd [Muller]."

"Maybe I'll be an entrepreneur, open a big kimono business."

Sainsbury jokes while impersonating Bennett he needs to change into Trelise Cooper so she looks "fabulous" doing press interviews.

"I don't want anyone to worry about ol' Paula Bennett because I'm going to come back like a Phoenix from the ashes, just you watch."

Advertisement

In a fitting tribute to Sainsbury's source of comedic inspiration, the video then cuts to Bennett and Sainsbury dancing to I Will Survive.

Bennett sneaked in a humorous line during her press conference this morning.

"I'd like to stay married, so I will not be spending more time with her family," she said.

Sainsbury also regularly impersonated former National Party leader Simon Bridges, who stepped down in May.