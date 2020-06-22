Two women have gone public with allegations of unwanted sexual encounters by pop megastar Justin Bieber in 2014 and 2015.

But one of the claims has already been dismissed as being "factually impossible" and Bieber is not facing any investigation. Police have not been notified and one of the claims has been made anonymously.

Bieber himself has today responded to the allegations in a series of tweets, saying there is "no truth" to the claims and detailing his defense.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014 pic.twitter.com/WlC6KAvJOZ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," wrote Bieber, who married model Hailey Baldwin last year.

"Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet pic.twitter.com/piTHxjajvi — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez," he wrote, before sharing photos and screenshots that he says debunk his accuser's claims:

"Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th."

Bieber's tweets are in response to a woman named Danielle who claimed she was led to Bieber's hotel room in Texas after a concert held by Scooter Braun in 2014, where he allegedly "forced himself inside her" despite her asking him to stop several times.

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Responding to the post, another woman, Kadi, alleged she'd also had an unwanted sexual encounter with the singer in his hotel room the following year in New York City.

"I'm posting this anonymously because I'm not ready to come forward and reveal myself," Danielle wrote.

She said she met the pop juggernaut at a concert in Texas in 2014, when she was 21, after being plucked from the audience by a member of Bieber's entourage.

Bieber, then 20, was in a very public relationship with singer Selena Gomez at the time.

"Justin and some other man, who appeared to be his friend, then invited us over to the Four Seasons Hotel," Danielle recalled, claiming Bieber took her to his room and kissed her, before unbuttoning her pants.

"I kept asking myself 'What about Selena?', 'Did I consent to this?', 'How will she react if she finds out?', 'Where are my friends?'," she said, adding that she asked him to stop so she could find her friends.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

He allegedly did not comply.

"He then pulled my underwear down, unbuckled his pants, pulled his underwear down, grabbed the bed covers and threw it over us … I was very uncomfortable, and I started to feel myself hyperventilate."

"I told him to get off because I was starting to worry about my friends, but it was too late. He forced himself inside me before I got the last few words out," she said, revealing that she kept quiet about the alleged incident until last year.

"Fast forward to late last year and I finally decided to speak up about it.

"If you've ever been a victim of sexual assault, I believe you … Just because he is a huge pop star with a lot of money and millions of fans, doesn't make this ok and cannot go unnoticed," she concluded.

The singer was in Austin on March 9, 2014, and performed at Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden, where Danielle said she met the star.

But Allison Kaye, president of Bieber's manager Scooter Braun's SB Projects, called Danielle's story "factually impossible" in a message to a fan shared on Twitter. She claimed Bieber had in fact stayed in an Airbnb, not the Four Seasons hotel.

Shortly after sharing her tweet, another woman, Kadi, spoke up about an alleged meeting with the star.

Kadi, an Instagram influencer with 214,000 followers, said she met Bieber in New York City in 2015 after a bodyguard approached her outside his hotel, where she had been waiting to get a photo of the star "just like any other Beliebers when he was in New York."

Kadi said she was led to Bieber's hotel room, where he allegedly kissed her without consent, followed her to the bathroom, locked the door, and forced himself upon her. She said she had to "kick him between the legs" to escape.

"He pinned me down pulled my leggings down and his shorts and penetrated me," she alleged.

"I pushed him and kicked him between his legs and ran out to the living room."

She went on to say the experience left her feeling suicidal, and she "went to rehab for mental treatment".

She also said she had "decided to go to the law enforcement" about the incident.



