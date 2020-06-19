Actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died in London aged 88.

"It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88," Holm's agent told the Guardian.

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer," adding that his illness was Parkinson's related. "Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

Ian Holm as Bilbo Baggins in Lord of the Rings. Photo / Supplied

Holm won a Bafta and was nominated for an Oscar for his role as an athletics coach in the 1981 film Chariots of Fire and also rose to fame playing the android Ash in the movie Alien.

