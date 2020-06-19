Singer Rihanna, 32, has pledged the huge sum from her The Clara Lionel Foundation in collaboration with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall initiative, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Rihanna's foundation reads: "Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the coronavirus's mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States.

"Even as the majority of states have begun lifting restrictions in recent days, millions of Americans continue to face daunting challenges when it comes to their health, mental and economic wellbeing. (sic)"

The foundation - which the 'Umbrella' hitmaker set up in 2012 - pointed out the financial boost will go to organisations in Newark and Chicago "focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programmes".

Advertisement

The statement read: "In Newark, which has one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the country, senior citizens, low-income families and homeless individuals are facing impossible decisions every day: whether to buy groceries or pay utility bills, risk eviction or risk crowded shelters.

"In Chicago, racial disparities are contributing to alarmingly disproportionate rates of infection and death among black and brown people. And throughout the US, mental health and suicide prevention support providers - particularly those serving children, at-risk students and LGBTQ youth - have seen a dramatic rise in demand for their services.

"On June 18, in partnership with Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall initiative, we are donating more than $15 million to organisations focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago (sic)"

In April, Rihanna and Jack donated $4.2m to help domestic violence victims in LA during the pandemic.

READ MORE:

• Shaggy reveals why he refused to collaborate with Rihanna on her new album

• Rihanna ends three-year romance with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel

• Chris Brown thirsts over Rihanna's Instagram photo leaving her fans furious

• Rihanna donates $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts



Rihanna previously announced her Clara Lionel Foundation would give $5m in grants to people working against Covid-19 on the frontline, and she and Jay-Z followed that up with another $1m each to fight coronavirus.