Tesla boss Elon Musk is denying claims he was involved in a "three-way affair" with his ex Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.

According to the New York Post, the billionaire made a statement after astonishing allegations were made in depositions in the case between Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Claims were heard that Musk, Delevingne and Heard were in a secret three-way relationship in 2016. It was alleged that Heard's affair with the SpaceX entrepeneur began before she split with Johnny Depp in May that year.

But Musk told Page Six that he and Delevingne were friends.

"We've never been intimate. She would confirm this.

"Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don't think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"

Musk said that everyone involved in the lawsuit between Depp and Heard should "bury the hatchet and move on".

"Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it's all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Heard and Delevingne are longtime friends. Photo / Getty Images

Depp filed a US$73 million lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019 after she wrote an opinion piece for the Washington Post detailing her experience with domestic violence, without naming him.

Heard's best friend Raquel Pennington's ex-husband Josh Drew claimed in a deposition led by Depp's lawyer that Musk, 48, slept with Heard and Delevingne at Depp's LA penthouse in 2016 after Heard and Depp's split.

In a leaked video of the deposition, Depp's lawyer asked: "Did Rocky [Raquel] tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?" Drew responded, "Yes".

"Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Carla Delevingne, spent the night together?" te lawyer asked.

Drew again responded "Yes", and added that he couldn't remember the specific date of the alleged threesome.

The lawyer then asked, "So they were having a three-way affair, correct?"

Drew replied, "My understanding, yes."

Delevingne identifies as pansexual. Heard, when asked if she identified as bisexual, replied "I don't identify as anything, I like who I like", though she has dated both men and women.

A source close to Heard said that she was longtime friends with model Delevingne and it was normal for them to spend time together.

Heard's representatives declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Delevingne did not respond either.