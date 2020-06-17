K-pop star Yohan, of popular boy band TST, has died aged 28.

The South-Korean star, real name Kim Jeong-hwan, died on Tuesday, Korean news outlets reported.

TST's label, KJ Music Entertainment issued a statement confirming the news to local outlets, writing: "We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world.

"The late Yohan's family is currently in deep mourning. The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan's passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect.

"We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan's final parting."

Yohan made his debut with boy band NOM, but the band disbanded in 2016.

He joined TST the next year as a singer, with the group releasing its most recent single in January.

Over on the group's Instagram page, fans have been leaving messages of support for the band and expressing their condolences.

South Korean singer Lee Kiseop wrote in a comment: "I love you a lot, Yohan … I miss you."

The cause of the 28-year-old's death is unknown.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.