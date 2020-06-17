The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves is hopping on Zoom for charity.

According to Fox News, Reeves, 55, is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom Date for US children's cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold in Idaho.

The bidding has already hit US$16,400 ($25,437) and the auction won't close until June 22, writes Entertainment Weekly.

The site states that the value of the call is $US10,000. Bidding, which closes Monday, has already far surpassed that number.

"Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home," says the auction site.

"Get your questions ready and spend 15 minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves."

According to the site, the Zoom call must take place during the week of July 6, 2020 based on "mutually available dates and times".

Musicians Ally Brooke and Andy Grammer are also offering up a "mini-concert" and a signed guitar on the site, respectively.

Reeves is currently in the process of returning to the Matrix franchise for the fourth film, and says he owes his return to writer-director Lana Wachowski.

"Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me," he told Empire Magazine.

"That's the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing."

The experience was "really special," he said, going on to say that audiences can "take some nourishment" from the story.