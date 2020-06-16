They'll do it – but only for the attention.

Tina Fey's beloved comedy series 30 Rock, which bowed out in 2013 after seven seasons on the air, is making a surprise comeback next month for a one-off special.

Airing July 16 in the US, the special will feature returning cast members Fey (playing Liz Lemon), Alec Baldwin (Jack Donaghy), Tracy Morgan (Tracy Jordan), Jane Krakowski (Jenna Maroney), Jack McBrayer (Kenneth Parcell) and more, reprising their roles from the beloved TV show.

#onemore30rock coming back as a “corporate synergy” heavy special during a pandemic (and everything else 2020) is incredibly on brand for the show.



If it were any other show right now, I’d be uninterested. https://t.co/kmNuOaln0G pic.twitter.com/LgijMqJ92o — CJ V (@wx_freak) June 16, 2020

Me, celebrating tonight at the news of #OneMore30Rock @30Rock

Thank you guys. We all really, really needed this. pic.twitter.com/IsExwpXpey — Kelly N. Hodges (@KellyHodgey) June 16, 2020

READ MORE:

• NBC boss reveals his revival wishlist includes The Office, The West Wing and 30 Rock

• Network confirms 30 Rock's demise

• Liz Lemon's getting married

• 30 Rock actress gets engaged

Advertisement

And what to expect from this hour-long, one-off special? Variety reports that the "remotely produced event will also double as an upfront special for the NBCUniversal properties".

The special will see 30 Rock's character's plugging "the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season," the network said in a statement to Variety.

Fans on social media are excited by the news – although some have noted this network cross-promotion is exactly the sort of thing 30 Rock's network boss Jack Donaghy would have foisted onto an unhappy Liz Lemon. (This special writes itself, huh?)