Th'Dudes have added an extra Auckland concert to their rescheduled tour.

Dave Dobbyn, Peter Urlich, Lez White and Bruce Hambling will now play Auckland's Town Hall on Thursday November 26, after selling out their concerts on the 24th and 25th.

Th' Dudes - Th' Bliss Tour, was due to kick off in April before being postponed due to the lockdown - and will now go ahead on November 28.

Touring for the first time without founding member Ian Morris, Th' Dudes - Peter Urlich, Dave Dobbyn, Lez White and Bruce Hambling - will be joined by Ian's brother, Rikki Morris, who was the original sound engineer for the group.

"We'll be back with the same reunion, same songs, same Lez high kicks. And all with a greater sense of being alive and healthy," said Dave Dobbyn.

Originally formed as high school band Krispie in 1975 and disbanding in 1980, Th' Dudes had a huge impact on the New Zealand music scene, with hits like Be Mine Tonight, Bliss, That Look In Your Eye, Right First Time and Walking in Light. They won Top Group and Single of the Year for Be Mine Tonight at the 1979 New Zealand Music Awards and stopped playing live in 1980, ahead of the release of their second album Where Are The Boys.

Since then, Th' Dudes have only reunited for a tour in 2006 which saw 11 shows expanded to 17 due to the incredible demand for tickets, and visits to favourite holiday spots the following summer.

Th' Dudes - Th' Bliss Tour

Friday 13 November 2020 TSB Arena, WELLINGTON

Saturday 14 November 2020 Claudelands Arena, HAMILTON

Thursday 19 November 2020 Town Hall, AUCKLAND - SOLD OUT

Friday 20 November 2020 Town Hall, AUCKLAND - SOLD OUT

Monday 23 November 2020 Municipal Theatre, NAPIER



Saturday 28 November 2020 McKay Stadium, WHANGAREI (formerly known as ASB Stadium)

Wednesday 2 December 2020 Trafalgar Centre, NELSON

Friday 4 December 2020 Town Hall, CHRISTCHURCH

Saturday 5 December 2020 Town Hall, DUNEDIN