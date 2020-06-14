Kanye West could be expanding his Yeezy brand to include beauty and skincare products.

The rapper currently produces clothing and shoes as part of his brand but he has recently filed legal documents to trademark the Yeezy name in make-up, face masks, nail polish, shaving cream, deodorant, aromatherapy pillows and much more, TMZ reports.

READ MORE:

• Kanye West shocks fans with latest stunt; 'I'm done being an entertainer'

• Kanye West donates $2m, sets up college fund for George Floyd's daughter

• Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have threatened to sue the rapper's former bodyguard

• Kanye West's former bodyguard reveals his 'ridiculous rules'

Earlier this year, Kanye was officially described as a billionaire, and is reportedly worth US$1.26 billion after he provided documents to Forbes magazine, which proved his fortune by giving an "authentic numeric look into Kanye, Inc".

Advertisement

However, Kanye disputes Forbes' findings, claiming he is actually worth US$3.3 billion and the rapper even texted the publication after the article was published to correct them.

He reportedly wrote: "It's not a billion. It's $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count."

According to Forbes, Kanye was furious after the publication's annual World's Billionaires list - featuring his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, whose billionaire status has since been removed - was published in March but there was no mention of him.

He is said to have texted: "You know what you're doing. You're toying with me and I'm not finna lye down and take it anymore in Jesus name."

Along with his share of the Yeezy footwear brand, which Forbes estimates at about US$1.4 billion, with a note that it's a "private, highly-illiquid US$1.4 billion" putting it closer to US$1.26 billion, Kanye also has US$17 million in cash and US$35 million in stocks.

He also holds US$81 million in "buildings and improvements", US$21 million in land and his G.O.O.D. label - along with his own recorded music and publishing rights - is worth at least US$90 million, according to documents provided by the rapper.

However, due to the "illiquidity of these myriad assets and the lack of independent backup", Forbes estimates that the assets are worth 50 per cent less than stated, leaving Kanye with about US$125 million in assets outside of Yeezy.

Additionally the magazine says that between "mortgages, advances and other liabilities", the rapper owes about US$100 million.