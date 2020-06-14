American-Canadian musician Alanis Morissette has three children, Ever, 9, Onxy, 3 and Winter, 10 months, with husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway but has revealed that the couple went through a lot of heartache on their journey to parenthood.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast about the age gaps between her children, Morissette, 46, explained: "Not all of it was the ideal situation. I had a bunch of miscarriages."

"We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it. But, I mean, I do trust, I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along - even when there's a torrential downpour it's still flickering - of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is."

Morissette said she never lost hope about having more children.

"I'm an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day there's still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there."

Morissette and Mario, 40, have been married since 2010 but she joked about the Covid-19 lockdown putting a strain on marriages.

"Yeah you know, a lot of divorces happening now. You know what, because those of us who want to exit, those of us who are flight-ers, we can't flight. So what are you gonna do, go into the next room and brood I guess for a while? I'm laughing but it's not funny.

"So I just kind of announce lovingly as best as possible when I go into a room. I'm cranky mum right now."

"One of the theories in relationships is that conflict is growth trying to happen."