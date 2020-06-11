Elisabeth Moss has teased the possibility of a 'Mad Men' reunion.

The 37-year-old actress - who portrayed Peggy Olsen in the advertising drama - hinted there have been "discussions" between the cast of the show, which aired from 2007 to 2015, about getting back together for the first time in five years, even if it's just on video call to reminisce.

Asked about the possibility of a Zoom reunion, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Oh, I don't know. Maybe we have!

"I don't know. Maybe we have had some discussions about this. I don't think I am in a position to officially share anything.

"But, yes, we are aware that people are doing reunions and we've never done one, which is so crazy.

"We really all haven't been together in five years. So I'll just leave you with that."

The 'Shirley' actress has had her work put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but she insisted she has no problems with having to stay at home as she's just thankful to be "safe and healthy".

She said: "It's like, 'Oh god, how terrible. I have to sit around and watch TV and read books for a while.' If that's the sacrifice we have to make in order to keep everybody safe and healthy, sign me up.

"I am very grateful to be safe and healthy. My family and friends are safe and healthy. And I am a true believer that if that is the case, you don't really have a whole lot to complain about."

However, Elisabeth is ready to get back to work as soon as possible because she's never taken this much time off before.

She said: "I think I am [ready to work]. At first I was fine and I was patient. I think I'm starting to get the bug a little bit.

"This is the longest amount of time I've spent in one city not shooting something for at least five years, if not longer.

"So, it's definitely very different for me.

"And I was enjoying that at first and I'm still not having a terrible time with it, but I'm just not used to being in one place for so long. I would love to be in prep - I don't even need to shoot anything - I just would love to go somewhere else other than my apartment.

"I mean, I miss acting. I love acting.

"But we're all having conversations. I know every producer and studio and network and guilds, we're all having these conversations. And we're just trying to figure out how to do it safely, because human life is more important than me getting to act, even though I love acting."