A 48-year-old dad of three has stunned Australia with his superhuman fitness after entering the Big Brother house on Wednesday night.

Soobong was eliminated by his housemates only hours after intruding on the show, but not before he ripped off his shirt and showed some tricks that could intimidate even the biggest gym junkie.

"Fitness is my best asset, definitely," he said while planking between two rocks and doing push-up handstands in a prerecorded package.

"I haven't lost my six-pack since I was 17 years old. Well, [it's an] eight pack."

Inside the mansion, the truck driver impressed his fellow contestants by doing pull-ups on a bar with just one finger. He then showed off his impressive agility with Spider-Man push-ups, handstand push-ups and tri dips on a chair.

Soobong says fitness is his best asset. Photo / Channel 7

"Look at his rig. He's shredded as," fellow housemate Dan said, labelling the dad "not human". "He is wild. He is strong and he is going to be good at every challenge."

"I want to be the Terminator. I want to show them this guy is not a normal guy. He is a weapon," Soobong said.

Soobong – who lives in a van – was put up for elimination alongside Marissa and other new arrival Hannah. After just a few hours inside, he was evicted when 12 housemates voted him out.