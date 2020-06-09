A new controversial Netflix movie has left viewers shocked by its scenes so raunchy some were convinced they were real.

The polish series called 365 DNI landed on Netflix this week and features graphic sex scenes including BDSM and voyeurism.

The trending show's scenes are so graphic that some fans were convinced the lead actors were actually having sex.

Started watching #365dni and omg I wasn’t expecting it to be that graphic that fast. Make sure the kids are in bed! — Gloss Boldly (@GlossBoldly) June 9, 2020

DUDE YOU CANT TELL ME THOSE SEX SCENES AREN’T REAL. THEY LOOK TOO REAL BRUH #365dni — HINDI KA MAHAL NON (@asianrihanna) June 8, 2020

The racy movie, based on a novel, has been declared to be "better than Fifty Shades Of Grey" by fans online.

Advertisement

The story follows lead actor Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), who imprisons Laura Biel (Anna Maria Sieklucka) and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

Viewers also felt the on-screen relationship was based on coercion and harassment.

One Twitter user wrote: "Sure the sex scenes are great and very intimate, but all of those happened after a few sexual harassment and uncomfortable scenarios. I mean – stop comparing it to Fifty Shades Of Grey."

Another noted: "Clearly, Fifty Shades Of Grey stated that Grey was under a mental instability and Massimo was never considered problematic in the film, despite his anger issues."

One scene in particular left viewers shocked by a graphic sex romp on a yacht.

look if y'all get to the yacht scene on #365DNI ...boyyyy pic.twitter.com/9VNyR4nj1B — A-train🚂 (@Arion_RMP) June 8, 2020

The show 365 DNI is an adaptation of the erotic book of the same name by Blanka Lipińska.

However, not everyone was a fan of the show with some taking to Twitter to vent their frustration with the show's plot.

"Just finished #365DNI and while the sex scenes were great, the story itself just romanticises kidnapping and a forced relationship. You basically just watch shawty get Stockholm syndrome," one person tweeted.

Advertisement

While one Twitter user wrote: "You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm syndrome. Not love sis."