A comedian who mimics Donald Trump has gone viral again for her impersonation of his recent trip to the White House bunker.

Trump was reported to have taken refuge in the heavily-fortified bunker as rioters set fire to cars and threatened to march on the White House during Black Lives Matter protests last week.

Sarah Cooper's TikTok video lip-syncing Trump's explanation received 243,000 likes in under 10 hours when she uploaded it to Twitter overnight.

Cooper lip-syncs Trump's press conferences and TV interviews and made a name for herself with a video she titled "How to medical" after the President made some questionable suggestions about how to tackle the coronavirus, including the use of disinfectant "inside" the body.

That video from April was liked more than 500,000 times.

How to bunker pic.twitter.com/cu7StjllD0 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) June 6, 2020

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Cooper explained why her videos were receiving such a huge response from the public.

"It is interesting because as a writer you want to heighten how ridiculous things are. But everything he says is already so ridiculous that it is hard to heighten it," she said.

How to testing pic.twitter.com/y9iwLK0N12 — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 9, 2020

"Coming out of my mouth, you realise how much more stupid it is — I'm not sure whether that's a good thing or a bad thing.

"I feel like we've been gaslighted for years, being told it is totally normal for a president to say things like this. It is a very validating thing to see something remind you that, no, this is actually ridiculous and we can all agree on that."

Among Cooper's biggest fans is comedian Ben Stiller, who wrote under her most recent video: "Like a new genre created."

Star Trek actor George Takei also commented: "Each one more iconic than the last" and "thank you @sarahcpr for the laughs in this dark time."